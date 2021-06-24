Six Reds Reach Euros Knockouts

Don’t panic, but the source of 65% of Liverpool’s Premier League goals last season all have contracts entering their final two years. As of yet, there is minimal noise surrounding renewals for Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mané or Roberto Firmino. A new deal for Salah was reportedly in the works towards the end of last year, but all has gone quiet on that front. A recent story in The Mirror says there has been “no indication” of a new contract. As for the other two forwards, it’s been complete radio silence. A lot can happen in two years, but the possibility that not all of the front three will extend their stay at Anfield has to be taken increasingly seriously.