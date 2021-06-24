Cancel
Soccer

Six Reds Reach Euros Knockouts

Cover picture for the articleWith the final matches of the Euro 2020 group stage now finished, we know which of the 24 teams who started the tournament will be playing in the knockout stage. Six of the seven Liverpool players who have suited up will be moving on to the Round of 16. Diogo...

Premier LeagueThis Is Anfield

The 6 Liverpool players in the Euro 2020 knockout stages

Liverpool will have six representatives in the knockout stages of Euro 2020 with only Andy Robertson dropping out of contention at the first opportunity. The Reds faithful can hold an eager eye over five of the eight round of 16 ties at Euro 2020, after six players saw their respective countries clear the first hurdle.
Premier League90min.com

Liverpool interested in Bayern Munich winger Kingsley Coman

Liverpool are 'definitely interested' in signing Bayern star Kingsley Coman this summer, and the Reds have even made contact with the Frenchman's representatives over the possibility of a transfer. Jurgen Klopp is looking to bolster his attacking options ahead of the new season, having failed spectacularly to defend the Premier...
Premier LeagueTribal Football

Lazio open Liverpool talks for Xherdan Shaqiri

Lazio are eyeing Liverpool attacker Xherdan Shaqiri. The Switzerland international is unsettled at Anfield and considering his options. TMW says Lazio are keen and have already established contact with Liverpool about Shaqiri's situation. Lazio chief Igli Tare would favour a loan arrangement and has been encouraged after learning Shaqiri is...
Premier League90min.com

Liverpool in 'advanced talks' with Porto over winger Otavio

Liverpool are chasing the signature of Porto forward Otavio and are understood to be in advanced talks with the Portuguese side over a deal. Jurgen Klopp is keen to find some more firepower this summer to cover for his star trio of Mohamed Salah, Roberto Firmino and Sadio Mane. There are expected to be departures for Xherdan Shaqiri, Takumi Minamino, Divock Origi and Harry Wilson, further emphasising the need to improve squad depth.
UEFAnevermanagealone.com

EPL Transfer Spotlight: Liverpool’s Ibrahima Konate

Last month Liverpool announced the signing of center-back Ibrahima Konate from RB Leipzig after triggering his £36 million release clause. After building a stellar reputation in the back line of the German club during the past four Bundesliga seasons, the French international is set to begin his long-term contract from July 1, subject to international clearance and work permit.
Premier Leagueliverpool.com

Mohamed Salah's Liverpool contract hint could spell trouble for Sadio Mané and Roberto Firmino

Don’t panic, but the source of 65% of Liverpool’s Premier League goals last season all have contracts entering their final two years. As of yet, there is minimal noise surrounding renewals for Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mané or Roberto Firmino. A new deal for Salah was reportedly in the works towards the end of last year, but all has gone quiet on that front. A recent story in The Mirror says there has been “no indication” of a new contract. As for the other two forwards, it’s been complete radio silence. A lot can happen in two years, but the possibility that not all of the front three will extend their stay at Anfield has to be taken increasingly seriously.
Premier Leagueliverpool.com

Roberto Firmino already knows his Liverpool successor, and it isn't Kingsley Coman

Danny Ings. Dominic Solanke. Rhian Brewster. All younger than Roberto Firmino by varying degrees, each has been touted at one point or another as a potential future Liverpool number nine. One by one, all have been shown the exit door. It may seem as though the club are further than ever from establishing a long-term plan for a future without the Brazilian. But Firmino has never been an orthodox striker, and his eventual replacement might well already be at the club in the form of Diogo Jota.
Premier LeagueThis Is Anfield

The 2014 friendly in Austria that led to Sadio Mane’s Liverpool transfer

Sadio Mane became a Liverpool player five years ago in 2016, but it was two-and-a-half years previous that Michael Edwards and Jurgen Klopp were both alerted to him. It was been five years since Mane swapped Southampton for Liverpool in a bargain deal worth £30 million, with the striker scoring 97 goals and assisting another 36 in 218 games so far.
Premier LeaguePosted by
LFCTransferRoom

Lazio Are Close To Signing Xherdan Shaqiri

Liverpool seem to be looking for some attacking reinforcements this summer to replace the likely departures of Xherdan Shaqiri and Divock Origi. Donyell Malen and Jeremy Doku have been some of the names discussed as potential replacements for the pair. Shaqiri's future has been put in even more doubt when...
Soccernation.africa

Wales sink Turkey to close on Euro 2020 knockout stage

Turkey, roared on by the majority of the crowd in Azerbaijan, have now lost both their Group A matches without scoring. Wales, semi-finalists five years ago, should have won more convincingly, but wasted several chances including a second-half penalty which was blazed over by captain Gareth Bale.