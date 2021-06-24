Scooter Braun refutes (Taylor's Version) of master recordings battle

Scooter Braun is opening up with his side of the drama with Taylor Swift and the purchase of her music catalog in a new interview with Variety. He said:“I regret and it makes me sad that Taylor had that reaction to the deal. … All of what happened has been very confusing and not based on anything factual. I don’t know what story she was told. I asked for her to sit down with me several times, but she refused. I offered to sell her the catalog back and went under NDA, but her team refused. It all seems very unfortunate. Open communication is important and can lead to understanding. She and I only met briefly three or four times in the past, and all our interactions were really friendly and kind. I find her to be an incredibly talented artist and wish her nothing but the best.”