Scooter Braun refutes (Taylor's Version) of master recordings battle
Scooter Braun gave a new interview (to Variety) this week, with the billion-dollar dealmaker and record exec going on in length about his partnership with Korean record label Hybe, his long-time relationship with artists like Justin Bieber and Ariana Grande, and his thoughts on a peaceful resolution to the Israel-Palestine conflict. (No, really; they asked!) None of which anyone is likely to have paid especially large amounts of notice to, since they were presumably speed-scrolling through the entire conversation looking for the part where Braun talked about Taylor Swift.www.avclub.com