Scooter Braun refutes (Taylor's Version) of master recordings battle

By William Hughes
A.V. Club
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleScooter Braun gave a new interview (to Variety) this week, with the billion-dollar dealmaker and record exec going on in length about his partnership with Korean record label Hybe, his long-time relationship with artists like Justin Bieber and Ariana Grande, and his thoughts on a peaceful resolution to the Israel-Palestine conflict. (No, really; they asked!) None of which anyone is likely to have paid especially large amounts of notice to, since they were presumably speed-scrolling through the entire conversation looking for the part where Braun talked about Taylor Swift.

www.avclub.com
Taylor Swift's Revenge Against Scooter Braun Continues: Re-recorded "Red" Album Will Drop November 19th

Taylor Swift will not let up in her campaign against Scooter Braun. She’s determined to render his purchase and flip sale of her master recordings be worthless. Taylor is dropping the re-recorded version of her album, “Red,” on November 19th. This will be her second re-recorded album designed to take the place of the original recordings. She owns the new ones.
Selena Gomez: Taylor Swift was my style icon

Selena Gomez says Taylor Swift influenced her fashion style. The 28-year-old singer looked toward the 'Lover' hitmaker to navigated her sense of style during her early pop-star days after she received controversy for donning a strapless dress in her 'Love You Like a Love Song' music video. She told Vogue:...
Taylor Swift Announces Re-Recorded Version of Red

Since losing the rights of her first six albums to music mogul Scooter Braun, Taylor Swift is continuing her plan of reclaiming her catalog by re-recording the albums. The first release, a re-recording of her sophomore album Fearless, arrived in April, and now fans can look forward to Taylor’s Version of her fourth album Red.
Taylor Swift Fans Are Convinced '1989 (Taylor's Version)' Is Coming Really Soon

Taylor Swift's fans believe their wildest dreams of the re-recorded version of 1989 is coming true soon. Twitter picked up the #1989TaylorsVersion trend on Wednesday night, as Swifties started predicting that she would announce the release of 1989 (Taylor's Version) on Friday (June 18) with just one day's notice, staying true to her impromptu album rollout style with her Grammy-winning album Folklore and its sister LP Evermore last year.
Announcement of release date of "Red (Taylor's version)"

Taylor Swift announced on Friday that another re-recording of her original album will be released on November 19th. “Red (Taylor’s version)” posted on Twitter by the singer will be released on November 19th.Will be her second A project to re-record her first six albums After losing control of the master copy. “Fearless (Taylor’s version)” was released earlier this year.
Scooter Braun 'sad' over Taylor Swift's reaction to masters deal

Scooter Braun says he’s “sad” about how his acquisition of Taylor Swift’s master recordings went over with the singer. In a new profile for Variety, the 40-year-old music mogul maintained he offered Swift every opportunity to buy back her masters. “I regret and it makes me sad that Taylor had...
Swifties Think They Found Clues Taylor Is Dropping 1989 (Taylor's Version) Next

Taylor Swift always keeps fans on their toes. She’s known for dropping hints about her next music release through interviews and on social media. Now, thanks to her latest merch collection, fans are convinced another one of her re-recorded albums is coming soon. You need to check out this theory Taylor Swift is dropping 1989 (Taylor's Version) next. It makes so much sense, and if it actually comes true, that means fans may get new music at any moment.
'Fearless' vs. 'Fearless (Taylor's Version)': Which One Are People Streaming?

When Taylor Swift announced that she was rerecording her first six albums after her label Big Machine sold her masters to Scooter Braun’s Ithaca Holdings — putting her legacy “in the hands,” as Swift said, “of someone who tried to dismantle it” — the move was heralded by many as a valiant attack in her ongoing battle for artists everywhere to regain control of their music. So when Fearless (Taylor’s Version), the first of those re-recorded albums, came out in April, it dropped with the extra weight of a moral imperative: The right thing to do, said Swifties, was to stream Fearless (Taylor’s Version). Streaming the original Fearless was, as one fan put it, “putting money in the pockets of selfish, money-hungry rats.”
See the Best Fan Responses to Taylor Swift's Surprise 'Red (Taylor's Version)' News

Swifties are a pretty savvy bunch, deciphering clues and Easter eggs that Taylor Swift drops like breadcrumbs across her social media profiles and public appearances. Even so, fans — who were convinced that the next re-recorded release following this year’s No. 1 album Fearless (Taylor’s Version) would be a reworked 1989 — were thrown off on Friday (June 18) with the announcement that the next re-recorded album in Swift’s catalog would be her fourth, Red (Taylor’s Version).
Scooter Braun Speaks: The Music Mogul on His Billion-Dollar HYBE Deal, Making Peace With the Past and the Road Ahead

The world of Scott “Scooter” Braun, Variety’s Music Mogul of the Year, is a whirlwind, with pop stars like Justin Bieber and Ariana Grande relying on him for professional and personal guidance, a staff of 39 who look to him for leadership and an industry that banks on him for hit songs, TV shows and movies. And his workload is about to get heavier, thanks to a megamerger agreement between Braun’s Ithaca Holdings and South Korean entertainment conglomerate HYBE earlier this year.
Scooter Braun says he has 'regret' about Taylor Swift debacle

Taylor Swift’s creative independence has Scooter Braun wishing he could go back to December, turn around and make it all right. The megaproducer, who famously sold Swift’s masters to a hedge fund last year, sparking her ongoing project to record all of her original music, says he would have rewritten that scandal if he could, but also accused the songstress of not telling the truth about how it all went done.
Scooter Braun Tells HIS Side Of The Taylor Swift Drama

Scooter Braun is opening up with his side of the drama with Taylor Swift and the purchase of her music catalog in a new interview with Variety. He said:“I regret and it makes me sad that Taylor had that reaction to the deal. … All of what happened has been very confusing and not based on anything factual. I don’t know what story she was told. I asked for her to sit down with me several times, but she refused. I offered to sell her the catalog back and went under NDA, but her team refused. It all seems very unfortunate. Open communication is important and can lead to understanding. She and I only met briefly three or four times in the past, and all our interactions were really friendly and kind. I find her to be an incredibly talented artist and wish her nothing but the best.”
Olivia Rodrigo's Taylor Swift Ring Has Me Convinced She'll Be Featured On 'Red (Taylor's Version)'

Ever since Taylor Swift surprise-released two albums in a row, I have not known peace. She is the only person whose Twitter notifications I have turned on aside from my best friend, and that is because I know she can announce a re-recorded album, a single, or literally an entirely new album at any moment — she’s done it before. Most recently on June 18, with a surprise announcement that had me overriding all of my app time limits for the day, Swift announced that she’ll be releasing Red (Taylor’s Version) in exactly 22 weeks (get it?) on November 19.