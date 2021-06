HIGHLAND - The Highland Arts Council (HAC) has been notified that they will receive a $10,000 matching grant from the National Endowment for the Arts (NEA). The grant was designated for a mural to be placed on the west wall of the Weinheimer Building to honor its past and to shine a light on the future of Highland and the Weinheimer Building as a part of the community. “This was quite an honor for the Highland Arts Council,” reported Lynnette Schuepbach, president of the organization. Continue Reading