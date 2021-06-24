Cancel
The King of Fighters XV Vanessa trailer, screenshots

By Sal Romano
Gematsu
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSNK has released a new trailer and screenshots for The King of Fighters XV introducing playable character Vanessa (voiced by Mayumi Hata). Vanessa and the previously revealed Blue Mary and Luong make up the game’s seventh fully revealed team, “Team Secret Agent.”. Previous character trailers introduced Luong, Blue Mary, Ralf...

www.gematsu.com
