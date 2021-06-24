The King of Fighters XV Vanessa trailer, screenshots

"To live on with her, I shall stay defiant!" GKids has unveiled the first official US teaser trailer for a new Japanese anime film titled The Deer King (the final English title), originally known as 鹿の王 ユナと約束の旅 in Japanese (which translates to Promised Journey with Yuna, the King of Deer). This teaser is timed with the film's premiere at the 2021 Annecy Film Festival in France this month, and it's set to open in Japan in September later this year. No US date has been announced yet. The Deer King marks the directorial debut of the acclaimed animator Masashi Ando. Ando has previously worked as a character designer, animation director, and key animator with the famed Studio Ghibli, and also with directors Satoshi Kon and Makoto Shinkai. Masayuki Miyaji is best known for directing the 2009 series Xam'd: Lost Memories. The fantasy film, adapted from a novel, is about a battle of empires. Shinichi Tsutsumi voices the lonely warrior Van, who survives a deadly and mysterious disease; Ryoma Takeuchi voices the genius doctor in search of a cure; Anne plays a skilled female warrior named Sae, who is attempting to track down Van. Get a first look.