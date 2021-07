I've come to the realization I'm a professional (and unpaid) youth soccer coach. After The Teal Pirates' season came to a close Saturday with its end-of-the-year pizza party, another team I coach, the Red Lava Cobras, began its season on Sunday. No rest for the weary. But it's all in good fun seeing my 7U teams run around and get some good exercise in while hopefully improving their soccer skills. So we'll power through this season with Lava Cobras and hopefully finish with an above-.500 record for the second straight season. I got a couple of Monday Mailbag questions this week on the Lava Cobras, but we start with a hypothetical on the Nevada football and men's basketball teams. Let's get to your questions. Thanks, as always, for the inquiries.