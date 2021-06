AUSTIN, Texas — The Vanessa Guillen Act, also known as Senate Bill 623, was signed June 16 by Gov. Greg Abbott and will become state law on September 1. The bill was filed by Sen. Cesar Blanco around the one-year anniversary of Guillen's death. It aims to protect military members who report sexual harassment and sexual assault without fear of retaliation, lack of confidentiality or concern that nothing will be done.