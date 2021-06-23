Cancel
Ronaldo scores 2 to take a step closer to scoring history

By JEROME PUGMIRE AP Sports Writer
Herald-Palladium
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBUDAPEST, Hungary (AP) — Cristiano Ronaldo’s goals are adding up fast, and they are taking Portugal deeper into yet another tournament. Ronaldo scored two penalties Wednesday to help the defending champions secure a 2-2 draw with France and give the team a spot in the round of 16 at the European Championship. They also increased his total with the national team to 109 goals, tied for the all-time men’s record with former Iran striker Ali Daei.

www.heraldpalladium.com
