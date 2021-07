OMAHA, Neb. – As day five of the U.S. Olympic Team Trials came to an end, Bobby Finke and Caeleb Dressel both earned spots on the U.S. team headed to Tokyo. Bobby Finke went a blistering 7:48.22 to finish first in the 800 free, becoming the second Gator to qualify for Tokyo. Finke was in control of the entire race – heading into the final 50 meters, he stepped on the gas to win by a second and a half. Trey Freeman gave it his all and finished sixth in the 800 free with a time of 7:59.09.