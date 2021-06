South Korea’s e-commerce market has shown tremendous growth over the past decade. As it reaches maturity, it will become more challenging for retailers to take market share away from competitors, especially among the top players unless a ground-breaking event such as the COVID-19 pandemic happens in the future. Retail conglomerates such as Shinsegae Group and Lotte Group have shown great interest in the acquisition of eBay’s South Korea operation as the acquisition might be the one and only chance to secure a leading position in South Korea’s retail industry in the foreseeable future.