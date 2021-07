It goes without saying, but the NFL season can't get here fast enough. We're going through a dreaded lull period of the league year right now, which gives us a small moment to catch our breath before training camp gets here. The Saints are a somewhat mystery team going into 2021. Vegas odds give New Orleans around 9-9.5 wins for the new 17-game season, with some believing the team will just fail without Drew Brees at the helm.