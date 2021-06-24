Cancel
Shared Harvest Fund Continues to Advocate for Self-Care and Better Mental & Financial Health in the Black Community

By PRWeb
Houston Chronicle
 5 days ago

LOS ANGELES (PRWEB) June 23, 2021. Last Saturday, Black-owned and women-led healthtech and student debt-relief nonprofit Shared Harvest, participated in Juneteenth: Freedom Day Celebration. The Freedom Day Celebration was centered in healing, self-care, and improved mental health within the Black community. The celebration marked the resiliency of the Black spirit, while also acknowledging the mental and emotional damage done by hundreds of years of systemic oppression.

