It’s shaping up to be one of the most important offseasons in recent history for the Vancouver Canucks. So far, the team has been able to finalize contract extensions for head coach Travis Green and goaltending coach Ian Clark, as well as bring in Henrik and Daniel Sedin to their Hockey Operations department. They were also able to sign promising prospect Vasily Podkolzin to an entry-level contract, and even managed to relocate their AHL affiliate much closer to home.