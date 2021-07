Last week, I wrote about the top 29 high school football recruits in Northern Nevada history. In that story, I noted the list was an objective one rather than a subjective one. I simply took the top-rated local recruits from Scout.com/247Sports.com over the years and listed them in order of their prospect ranking. Since Scout.com didn't start until 2001, I got many emails from people asking me about pre-2000 players. Again, I wanted this to be an objective list because it illustrated how tricky the prospect ranking system can be.