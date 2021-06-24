Cancel
Keya Paha County, NE

Severe Weather Statement issued for Keya Paha by NWS

weather.gov
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-06-23 21:16:00 CDT Expires: 2021-06-23 23:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature`s leading killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Target Area: Keya Paha A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 930 PM CDT FOR KEYA PAHA COUNTY At 916 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 10 miles northeast of Springview, moving east at 30 mph. HAZARD...Golf ball size hail and 60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Fire Department. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Springview, Norden, Burton, Nets Peak, Mills and Brocksburg. This includes the following highways Highway 183 between mile markers 212 and 225. Highway 12 between mile markers 23 and 83. HAIL...1.75IN WIND...60MPH

alerts.weather.gov
