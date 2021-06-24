Flood Warning issued for Ashley, Union by NWS

Effective: 2021-06-24 08:44:00 CDT Expires: 2021-06-25 08:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Do not drive cars through flooded areas. Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. For more hydrologic information, copy and paste the following website address into your favorite web browser URL bar: water.weather.gov/ahps2/index.php?wfo=shv ARC003-139-251345- /O.CON.KSHV.FL.W.0105.000000T0000Z-000000T0000Z/ /FELA4.1.ER.210528T0921Z.210621T2345Z.000000T0000Z.NO/ 844 AM CDT Thu Jun 24 2021 ...The Flood Warning remains in effect... The Flood Warning continues for the Ouachita River At Felsenthal Lock and Dam. * At 7:30 AM CDT Thursday the stage was 72.6 feet. * Flood stage is 70.0 feet. * Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 7:30 AM CDT Thursday was 72.9 feet. * Forecast...The river is expected to fall to 70.2 feet Tuesday morning. Target Area: Ashley; Union The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Arkansas Ouachita River At Felsenthal Lock and Dam affecting Union and Ashley Counties.