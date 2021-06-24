Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Bossier Parish, LA

Flood Warning issued for Bossier, Webster by NWS

weather.gov
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-06-24 09:02:00 CDT Expires: 2021-06-29 01:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Do not drive cars through flooded areas. Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. For more hydrologic information, copy and paste the following website address into your favorite web browser URL bar: water.weather.gov/ahps2/index.php?wfo=shv LAC015-119-251415- /O.EXT.KSHV.FL.W.0085.000000T0000Z-210629T0600Z/ /LBBL1.1.ER.210515T1100Z.210611T0900Z.210628T1200Z.NO/ 902 AM CDT Thu Jun 24 2021 ...The Flood Warning is now in effect until early Tuesday morning... The Flood Warning continues for the Bodcau Bayou At Bayou Bodcau Lake. * At 8:00 AM CDT Thursday the stage was 173.1 feet. * Flood stage is 172.0 feet. * Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 8:00 AM CDT Thursday was 173.5 feet. * Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage Monday morning and continue falling to 171.7 feet Tuesday morning. * Impact...At 172.0 feet, Expect bankfull conditions on Red Chute Bayou. Target Area: Bossier; Webster The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Louisiana Bodcau Bayou At Bayou Bodcau Lake affecting Webster and Bossier Parishes.

alerts.weather.gov
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Bossier Parish, LA
State
Louisiana State
Local
Louisiana Cars
Bossier Parish, LA
Cars
Webster Parish, LA
Cars
County
Webster Parish, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vehicles#Extreme Weather#T0900z#Red Chute Bayou#Bossier Parishes
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
News Break
Cars
News Break
NWS
Related
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

White House mounts full-court press on infrastructure deal

The White House is mounting an all-out effort to sell the bipartisan infrastructure deal President Biden and a group of senators agreed to last week, deploying top administration officials to states and engaging lawmakers to help build support inside and outside Washington for the package. Biden in a speech in...
Seattle, WAPosted by
CNN

Historic Northwest heat wave leads to hundreds of emergency room visits

(CNN) — Hundreds of people have visited emergency departments or urgent-care clinics in the Pacific Northwest since Friday as an excruciating heat wave smashed all-time temperature records in Oregon, Washington and Canada. Portland set record-high temperatures three days in a row, topping out at 116 degrees on Monday. Seattle hit...
AfricaPosted by
Reuters

Former S.African leader Zuma sentenced to 15 months in jail

JOHANNESBURG, June 29 (Reuters) - South Africa's highest court sentenced former President Jacob Zuma to 15 months in jail on Tuesday for failing to appear at a corruption inquiry, and gave him five days to appear before police. Zuma failed to appear at the inquiry led by Deputy Chief Justice...
Public SafetyPosted by
Fox News

Tour de France crash suspect may have fled country as authorities search: report

The woman who caused a massive pile-up at the Tour de France on Saturday is reportedly still on the run and may have fled the country in the aftermath of the incident. French authorities said the suspect, dressed in blue jeans, a red and white striped shirt and a yellow raincoat, fled the scene before anyone could reach her. She was holding a sign that read "ALLEZ OPI-OMI!" as cyclist Tony Martin and his teammates crashed into her.
POTUSPosted by
NBC News

U.S. forces in Syria attacked after airstrikes on Iran-backed militias

U.S. forces in Syria were attacked by rockets a day after the U.S. military carried out what a Pentagon official called “defensive” airstrikes in Iraq and Syria against Iran-backed militia groups. Col. Wayne Marotto, the military spokesman for Operation Inherent Resolve, an international coalition fighting the Islamic State extremist group,...