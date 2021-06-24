Flood Warning issued for Bossier, Webster by NWS

Effective: 2021-06-24 09:02:00 CDT Expires: 2021-06-29 01:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Do not drive cars through flooded areas. Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. For more hydrologic information, copy and paste the following website address into your favorite web browser URL bar: water.weather.gov/ahps2/index.php?wfo=shv LAC015-119-251415- /O.EXT.KSHV.FL.W.0085.000000T0000Z-210629T0600Z/ /LBBL1.1.ER.210515T1100Z.210611T0900Z.210628T1200Z.NO/ 902 AM CDT Thu Jun 24 2021 ...The Flood Warning is now in effect until early Tuesday morning... The Flood Warning continues for the Bodcau Bayou At Bayou Bodcau Lake. * At 8:00 AM CDT Thursday the stage was 173.1 feet. * Flood stage is 172.0 feet. * Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 8:00 AM CDT Thursday was 173.5 feet. * Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage Monday morning and continue falling to 171.7 feet Tuesday morning. * Impact...At 172.0 feet, Expect bankfull conditions on Red Chute Bayou. Target Area: Bossier; Webster The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Louisiana Bodcau Bayou At Bayou Bodcau Lake affecting Webster and Bossier Parishes.