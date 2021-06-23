Who Wouldn't Want To Start Their Day With This Breakfast Lasagna?
This breakfast lasagna is the tweet. That’s it. ?Immigrant Son Caffé, Ventura, CA pic.twitter.com/XGoaBLFYkV. Immigrant Son Caffé in Ventura, California is no stranger to the viral spotlight. Back in January of 2020, they honored the late and great Kobe Bryant's tragic death by serving their coffee with images of the Laker great and his daughter, Gianna, as the latté art. The coverage and feedback was tremendous, putting many on to the quaint Ventura cafe.www.foodbeast.com