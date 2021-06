We may earn a commission when you click links to retailers and purchase goods. Talking about 5G is one of my least favorite things about this industry. Qualcomm and its partners have been saying that “5G is here” for like 5 years now (not exaggerating) and yet, my 5G speeds in Portland are essentially no better than the 4G LTE speeds I had for years prior to my statusbar logo change. But if there is one way to get me excited about 5G, it’s by turning it into my favorite liquor: gin.