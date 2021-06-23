Cancel
Mighty Dollar Turns Its Gaze To Data Barrage

Cover picture for the articleThe testimony by Chairman Powell before Congress didn't reveal anything new, so markets will now turn their gaze to the upcoming US data on Friday. With the Fed expected to take the next step towards tapering in August, every data point is crucial. As for the dollar, the wind could continue to blow in its favor as markets position for less Fed liquidity, especially with the ECB heading in the opposite direction.

