Farm Service Agency now accepting nominations for county committee members
COLUMBUS — The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) Farm Service Agency (FSA) is accepting nominations for county committee members. Elections will occur in certain Local Administrative Areas (LAA) for these members who make important decisions about how federal farm programs are administered locally. All nomination forms for the 2021 election must be postmarked or received in the local FSA office by Aug. 2.norwalkreflector.com