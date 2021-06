Harry “Gene” E. Calvin, Jr., 73, of Alton, passed away on Wednesday, June 23, 2021, at 3:31 am at his residence under the care of BJC Hospice. He was born in Granite City, IL, on May 29, 1948, the adopted son of Harry E. and Phylomine (Ervin) Calvin. Gene’s birth parents were Jack P. Maxvill and Vivian Wilson. He married Martha Beckham on June 14, 1969, in Meadowbrook.