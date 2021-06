FOXBOROUGH, Mass. – New England Revolution II (3-4-1, 10 pts.) snapped its two-game winless skid with a 2-0 victory on the road over Forward Madison FC (3-2-3, 12 pts.) on Saturday night at Breese Stevens Field. Academy players Noel Buck and Michael Tsicoulias provided the scoring for Revolution II. Goalkeeper Joe Rice made his first appearance since May 16, recording four saves and the fifth clean sheet of his career. Forward Madison had several chances, taking 19 shots and striking the woodwork on five separate occasions.