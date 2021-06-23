Celebrate Independence Day Virtually with the City of Kirkland

KIRKLAND, Wash. – The City of Kirkland, the Celebrate Kirkland Leadership Team, and the Kirkland Downtown Association (KDA) would like to invite the community to enjoy a virtual “Celebrate Kirkland” this year and look forward to the return of the regular Celebrate Kirkland 4th of July in 2022. The virtual Celebrate Kirkland 4th of July video production will be available for viewing on Sunday, July 4 starting at 8 a.m. on the City Facebook page, the Kirkland Television YouTube channel, the KGOV Stream, Comcast Cable Channel 21 and Ziply Cable Channel 31.