The public will soon be able to attend Poway Valley Riders Association events, including barrel racing. The PVRA decided to reopen its events to the public once it knew state restrictions would be lifted as of June 15, said PVRA board member Sam Miller. The first open event for public spectators is a barrel racing competition at 4 p.m. Saturday, June 26 at the PVRA grounds, 14336 Tierra Bonita Road.