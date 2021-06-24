Cancel
MLB

MLB roundup: Nationals rally in 9th for wild win

By Field Level Media
 5 days ago

Starlin Castro went 3 for 4 with three RBIs and delivered a go-ahead, two-run single in the ninth to propel the Washington Nationals to a wild 13-12 comeback win over the host Philadelphia Phillies on Wednesday afternoon. The Nationals erased three deficits overall, including five-run and four-run Phillies leads, on...

Posted by
FanSided

White Sox: 3 trade packages for Adam Frazier checkmate AL Central

The Chicago White Sox has had a tremendous amount of bad luck in 2021. Injuries have piled up and it is unknown how far they can go if they just let it be with what they have left. With how good their pitching has been so far this year, they should probably consider it the first full season of their current championship window.
Posted by
FanBuzz

Chipper Jones Married a Playboy Playmate After Retiring With Millions

Former Atlanta Braves third baseman Chipper Jones is one of the greatest players in franchise history, spending his entire 19-year MLB career with the team. Jones was not just a fan favorite. He was one of the best baseball players in Major League Baseball, earning the respect of his peers and eventually a place in Cooperstown at the Baseball Hall of Fame in 2018.
MLBInternational Business Times

MLB News: Red Sox Acquire Puerto Rican Standout To Address Pitching Woes

The Boston Red Sox try to add depth following the Yacksel Rios acquisition. Tanner Houck is nearing an MLB return for the Red Sox. Rios' arrival will likely relegate Michael Chavis back down to the minors. The Boston Red Sox know they have to make some moves to make sure...
MLBprosportsextra.com

Milwaukee Brewers Manager Found Dead!

The year of 2021 has not been the best for professional athletes. This especially holds true for Major League Baseball. This particular death is being reported a little bit late as it somehow slipped through the cracks, but nonetheless it should be reported on. Back on May 6th, it was reported that former Milwaukee Brewers manager Del Crandall had passed away at the age of 91.
MLBMLB

Gsellman, Familia to IL; Alonso's ASG push

NEW YORK -- Until recently, the Mets’ bullpen had remained remarkably healthy, offering the team reliability in the face of significant injury issues in the lineup and rotation. That changed Monday, when the Mets lost both Robert Gsellman and Jeurys Familia to injuries. Gsellman landed on the injured list with...
MLBBleacher Report

7 MLB Managers on the Hot Seat

Players aren't the only ones who feel pressure. Although the guys taking the diamond are under constant strain and pressure to perform, managers are also scrutinized on a routine basis. Whether it's lineup construction, bullpen decisions or a general lack of excitability, managers are frequently exposed to any number of criticisms.
Posted by
MLB Trade Rumors

White Sox, Diamondbacks making progress in Eduardo Escobar talks

The White Sox and Diamondbacks have been discussing a potential Eduardo Escobar deal for the past week, and it seems as though talks could be accelerating. USA Today’s Bob Nightengale, who initially reported the talks between the two sides, suggests in his latest notes column that the D-backs are “on the verge” of starting a sell-off that will begin with an Escobar trade. MLB Network’s Jon Heyman tweets Monday morning that the two sides have made “progress” in a trade that would send Escobar from the D-backs to the ChiSox — the organization that originally signed Escobar out of Venezuela back in 2006.
Posted by
Reuters

MLB roundup: Mets snap Cubs' winning streak

David Peterson allowed just one hit in six scoreless innings, and the New York Mets continued their strong play at home with a 5-2 victory over the Chicago Cubs on Monday. New York ended a seven-game home losing streak to the Cubs and won for the 12th time in its past 14 home games. In his 21st career start, Peterson (2-5) completed six scoreless innings for the first time and only allowed three baserunners. He struck out three and walked two.
MLBWalla Walla Union-Bulletin

MLB roundup: DeGrom pulled early, Mets bullpen finishes 6-3 win over Cubs

NEW YORK — Jacob deGrom was pulled from a second straight start with an arm injury, this time leaving after three perfect innings with right shoulder soreness, but the New York Mets bullpen stepped up to finish a three-hitter in a 6-3 win over the Chicago Cubs on Wednesday night, June 16.
MLBsanjosesun.com

MLB roundup: Walk-off win caps Cards' sweep of Marlins

Yadier Molina delivered a walk-off single as the St. Louis Cardinals edged the visiting Miami Marlins 1-0 on Wednesday to complete a three-game sweep. The Cardinals are 6-0 against the Marlins this season, having allowed just six runs. Cardinals starting pitcher Johan Oviedo threw seven scoreless innings while yielding six...
MLBnny360.com

MLB roundup: Yankees turn triple play to preserve 2-1 win; Nats take 3 of 4 from Mets

The home team's series clincher over the Oakland Athletics started as a back and forth pitcher's duel between two guys who appeared unbothered and totally in control. It began as a baseball game from a completely different era, one that looked like both pitchers would go deep into the late innings and the game would take less than three hours. When the sixth inning rolled around, though, the game's rapid pace became a crawl. Pitching changes by both team's killed the idea of dueling starters lasting into the game's final third, but more importantly for the Yankees, their conveyor belt back to the dugout was finally interrupted.
MLBohionewstime.com

Reds rally in 9th place, but Padres records Cincinnati wins in a row

The first sold-out crowd at Petco Park since 2019 was treated with a moving solo home run by Fernando Tatis Jr. in the 6th inning and a 2-run shot that won the game in Victor Caratini in the 9th inning. Meanwhile, Manny Machado and Eric Hosmer also welcomed the Padres home. The Padres recovered from Mark Melancon’s blow-save in Cincinnati’s 4-run 9 on Thursday night, winning a 6-4 thriller against the Reds. “For many reasons, I felt more than a win,” said manager Jayce Tingler when the fireworks went out at the downtown stadium to put the cappers on what was called the “Opening Day of San Diego.” Hosmer hit a two-run home run in Thailand the night Padres, who played off after a 13-year drought last year, celebrated the stadium’s return to full operation following a state reopening plan. Effective on Tuesday. However, the Padres had to work for this after the Reds scored four runs in nine innings against Melancon. This includes a go-ahead two-run home run by rookie Jonathan India. Out. Amir Garrett (0-2) came in and allowed Jake Cronenworth’s single and Caratini to shoot into the left field. Hosmer was his sixth home run and Caratini was his fifth home run. “It was the first time that Melancon really gave up something without an inherited runner, so he was able to welcome him after welcoming us many times throughout the year. “Tingler said. “It feels more than just a normal win.” Padres won his second win in nine games. They completed a 1-5 trip to New York and Colorado, including a three-game sweep by the Rocky Mountains, and Tingler described it as “just terrible.” The Reds recorded six consecutive victories. Padres led 2-0 after Tatis and Machado made Wade Miley home. Melancon is one step away from the big league’s 20th save, with Red Hot Reds Joey Votto starting the Reds rally with a lead-off single, doubling Tucker Barnhart. Kyle Farmer had an RBI ground out before pinch hitter Tyler Stephenson tied it with a two-out single. -2 Lead and calm the crowd. This is the 6th time. Pierce Johnson (2-2) has won. Miley, who threw his first career no-hitter in Cleveland on May 7, frustrated the struggling Padres until Tatis drove high. -The arc shot that just cleared the left center wall with San Diego’s first hit was 2 outs in the 6th inning. Star Shortstop dropped the bat and started the trot after enthusiastic about 40,362 spectators. It was the 22nd time for Tatis. , Concludes his career high set as a rookie in 2019 and matches Vladimir Guerrero Jr. For the lead of Major League Baseball. Tatis was limited to 84 games as a rookie due to an injury. “He wants to be the best in the game and is doing a lot of good things now. The ball explodes completely from the bat,” Tingler said. He hit a monster shot on the second deck in the center left of Miley, leading the seventh and tenth. Joe Musgrove, who threw the first no-hitter no-hitter in the history of his hometown Padres in Texas on April 9, won before Melancon’s meltdown. “This meant everything to me,” Musgrove said. “It’s been a long time since a lot of people gathered there. I swear to God that I felt like a playoff game at the beginning of the game, the nervousness and strength I had. After that first batter, I I had to slow myself down a bit. Padres treated the game like a real opening day by banging and introducing both teams before the match. Was unfolded by 275 U.S. Navy sailors before the national anthem, and there was an elevated road on the F / A-18 Hornet from the Marine Corps Air Base Miramar. Fans retired 13 straight batters as Miley retired. Definitely a little nervous. 1-5 times. Until Tatis’s home base, Miley’s only base runners allowed were a walk to Tatis the first time and to the Kronenworth the fifth time. Masgrove had seven innings. He kept the Padres to 4 singles, hit 2 and walked 3. Miley allowed 2 runs and 4 hits for more than 7 innings, hit 5 and walked 2. “It didn’t work, but baseball If you’re a fan of, it was cool, “said Miley. FLASHTHELEATERHosmer played nicely on first base and started double play in one go. After India drew a lead-off walk, Hosmer defended Jesse Winker’s chopper, stepping on it first, moving it, and throwing it at Tatis, who tagged India. … Seventh, Machado moved from third base to a shallow right on the shift, ran down Barnhart’s ball, and made a sensational off-balance-throw to win him first. Trainer’s Room Padres: Tingler said LHP Drew Pomeranz (left shoulder clash)) Throwing a bullpen, whose C Austin Nola is recovering from a sprained left knee. Pomeranz has been on the injured list since May 10th and Nora has been on the injured list since May 25th. UPNEXT RHP Reds Tony Santillan (0-0, 1.93) and Paddack RHP Chris Paddack (3-5, 4.14) will start on Friday night. In the second game of the four-game series. Santilan will make his second big league appearance. He made his debut in Colorado on Sunday, leading 3-1 with a bases loaded and two outs in fifth place. Ryan Hendrix came over and defeated Dom Núñez to finish the inning. ___ Other AP MLB: https: //apnews.com/hub/MLB and https; // twitter.com/AP_Sports (Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. Allrights reserved. This material is published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed without permission. It cannot be.) June 18, 2021 1:11:56 AM (GMT-4:00)
MLBtelegraphherald.com

MLB roundup: Hendricks wins 7th straight start, Cubs beat Mets

Kyle Hendricks flummoxed the Mets for six innings to win his career-best seventh straight start, Javier Báez hit a two-run homer in the first off Marcus Stroman and the Chicago Cubs beat New York, 2-0, Thursday night in New York to avoid a four-game series sweep. Hendricks (9-4) struck out...
MLBFinger Lakes Times

Rays get 1-0 win over Red Sox on 9th-inning wild pitch

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — The Rays’ first accomplishment Thursday night was avoiding being no-hit by the Red Sox, which they didn’t do until one out in the eighth. The bigger one was winning the game, which they did, 1-0, in the ninth as Manuel Margot scored on a wild pitch with two outs.