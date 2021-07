FORT MYERS, Fla. – Gov. Ron DeSantis on Tuesday signed a trio of bills that he said will help Florida become the No. 1 state in the nation in terms of civic literacy. “It’s crucial to ensure that we teach our students how to be responsible citizens,” DeSantis said during a news conference at a Fort Myers middle school. “They need to have a good working knowledge of American history, American government and the principles that underline our Constitution and Bill of Rights.”