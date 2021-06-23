Court accepts pleas in drug, burglary cases

The Greene County Circuit Court has accepted pleas, or otherwise disposed of, the following criminal cases:. Ava Sherrice Dees (a.k.a. Ava Sherrice Collins), 28, has negotiated a plea of guilty to a charge of one count of possession of less than two grams of a Schedule I/II controlled substance (methamphetamine or cocaine), Class D felony. She was not prosecuted on other charges. She was sentenced to 120 days in the GCDC (less 92 days credit for time served) and to 60 months probation. She was also fined $250 and ordered to pay $565 in costs and fees, plus a $35 monthly fee for probation supervision. If she does not follow the terms of the probation, she could be sentenced to up to 16 years (less 210 days credit for time served) in the ADC, a fine of up to $19,500, or both.