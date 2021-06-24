Union extend unbeaten streak to 7, beating Crew 1-0

Chester, PA. (June 23, 2021) – The Philadelphia Union returned to full capacity at home at Subaru Par to play Columbus Crew on Wednesday night at Subaru Park. The last time the two teams played, the Union were able to grab a point on the road against the defending MLS Cup champions in a 0-0 draw. This time, The Boys in Blue collected all three points after a 1-0 win to keep their third-place spot in the Eastern Conference with 18 points. The Union struck got on the board when midfielder Jamiro Monteiro slotted a goal past the Columbus goalkeeper in the 24th minute. The goal was Monteiro’s second of the season and ended the Union’s four-game goalless streak against the Crew. Determined to hold onto the lead in the second half, the Union remained organized while creating a few chances. Andre Blake would prove to be the difference after a crucial save that gave him the 500th save of his MLS career. With the win, the Union extended their unbeaten run to seven games.