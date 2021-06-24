Cancel
Union extend unbeaten streak to 7, beating Crew 1-0

By Associated Press
Daily Herald
Cover picture for the articleCHESTER, Pa. -- Jamiro Monteiro scored in the 24th minute and the Philadelphia Union extended their unbeaten streak to seven games with a 1-0 victory over the Columbus Crew on Wednesday night. The Crew's Vito Wormgoor attempted to clear Olivier Mbaizo's cross with a header, but Monteiro chest trapped it...

