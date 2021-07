It has been an emotional night for Dr. Sanjay Gupta after seeing the first episode of Jeopardy! airing with him as its guest host. Gupta is a neurosurgeon and chief of neurosurgery at Grady Memorial Hospital in Atlanta, Georgia. In addition to that, he is an award-winning journalist who has served as CNN’s chief medical correspondent for several years. But beginning on Monday evening, for the next two weeks he will stand behind the iconic Jeopardy! lectern as the host of the show. Gupta follows in the footsteps of NBC Today Show co-anchor Savannah Guthrie and her two-week stint as the game show’s host.