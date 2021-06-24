Cancel
Lynx overcome 18-point deficit, beat Dream for 3rd time

By Associated Press
Daily Herald
Daily Herald
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCOLLEGE PARK, Ga. -- Sylvia Fowles had 26 points, 19 rebounds and five blocks, Damiris Dantas added 23 points and the Minnesota Lynx overcame an 18-point first-half deficit to beat the Atlanta Dream 87-85 on Wednesday night. Fowles made two free throws with 3:13 remaining to give the Lynx an...

