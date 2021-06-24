Cancel
Cell Phones

'PhotoCatch' lets you easily create 3D models using Apple's new Object Capture API

By Filipe Espósito
9to5Mac
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEarlier this month, I detailed my experience with Apple’s new Object Capture API, which was introduced with macOS Monterey to let users create 3D models using the iPhone camera. Now developer Ethan Saadia has created PhotoCatch, a new app based on this new API that makes the whole process simpler.

