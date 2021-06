A former Surfside official who told residents the collapsed Miami building was "in very good shape" says he doesn’t remember receiving an engineer’s report that warned of "major structural damage".While minutes of a 2018 meeting obtained by NPR said town official Ross Prieto reviewed the structural engineering report, he told The Miami Herald he didn’t recall the report or receiving emails that show a condo board member who sent it to him.“I don’t know anything about it,” Mr Prieto reportedly said. “That’s 2018.”He declined to comment on the 2018 board meeting citing the advice of an attorney, the Herald...