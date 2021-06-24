Minneapolis tackles truck parking, but finds no easy solutions

At any given time, up to 300 big trucks are legally parked on Minneapolis city streets, ready to pick up their next load before taking to the open road. For some, these rigs represent a critical cog of commerce, particularly during the COVID-19 pandemic lockdown when demand for speedy home delivery of items ranging from groceries to medical supplies skyrocketed. And the trucks are vehicles of upward mobility for drivers, many of whom hail from Minneapolis' East African immigrant community.