The Go-Go’s Roll Out Winter West Coast Run

By Music News
wfav951.com
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Go-Go's will cap off 2021 and usher in the New Year with a five-date West Coast run. The band, who will be inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame on October 30th in Cleveland, Ohio, have just rolled out a string of shows in, around, and including New Year's Eve in San Francisco, Los Angeles, San Diego, and Las Vegas.

