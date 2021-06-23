Protesting is a fundamental right of we the people

We need the Senate to kill the filibuster. Voltaire’s absurd tautology in his “Candide” goes, “All is for the best, in this, the best of all possible worlds,” Voltaire fails to consider the maintenance and effort required to counteract the natural, decaying forces of time wherein they are the “best,” right this moment but they were better a moment-ago and they’ll be worse a moment from now. That’s because all things inherently breakdown, naturally decay, unless the energy of effort in maintenance is administered for the “forces of time” are always working toward dissolution, wearing and tearing to disassemble. In physics it’s called the “heat death of the universe,” or entropy. The application of human labor is only way to keep entities organized, keep them optimal or at their “best.”