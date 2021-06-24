ANTHC Announces Davidson as President

Cancel
Cover picture for the articleThe Alaska Native Tribal Health Consortium (ANTHC) Board of Directors named Valerie Nurr’araaluk Davidson as President, removing interim from the title. Davidson has been serving as Interim President since mid-March. With this change, Davidson is stepping down from her role as President of Alaska Pacific University (APU), from which she has been on a leave of absence.

ktoo.org

Davidson named president of Alaska’s largest tribal health organization

Valerie Nurr’araaluk Davidson is the new president of the Alaska Native Tribal Health Consortium, the organization announced Tuesday. Davidson was named interim president of ANTHC in mid-March, but Tuesday’s announcement makes her position permanent. Davidson was the first Alaska Native woman to serve as lieutenant governor. She was the commissioner...
(ABC 6 News) - After reaching a deal with the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) to protect monthly emergency food payments for Minnesotans, Governor Tim Walz announced a plan to end the COVID-19 peacetime emergency on July 1 while ensuring an orderly transition. Following the Governor’s agreement with the...