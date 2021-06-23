Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Norfolk, NE

Tree trimming carries certain safety risks

By Special to the Daily News
Norfolk Daily News
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTyler Haas estimated his crew at the City of Norfolk in Nebraska has trimmed more than 250 trees this past year. Low-reaching branches need to be removed from hanging over trails; some trees will have dead branches that could fall on passersby, and other trees need proper manicuring. With a horticulture degree and as a member of the Norfolk Parks Division staff, Haas knows that trimming tree branches takes a different skill set than sawing down a tree, and it also carries certain safety risks.

norfolkdailynews.com
Community Policy
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Parks, NE
Norfolk, NE
Business
Local
Nebraska Industry
Local
Nebraska Business
City
Norfolk, NE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Weather#Tree#Safety Equipment#Lean#Larm Safety Grants
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
News Break
Agriculture
News Break
Industry
Related
Eugene, ORPosted by
The Hill

Biden on Richardson suspension: 'The rules are the rules'

President Biden weighed in on Sha’Carri Richardson’s one-month suspension amid her positive marijuana test, telling reporters Saturday that "the rules are the rules." Richardson agreed to the suspension after testing positive for THC, a chemical found in marijuana, after her win at the women’s 100-meter during the U.S. Olympic team trials in Eugene, Ore.
EuropePosted by
CBS News

Vatican indicts 10, including cardinal, for financial crimes

The Vatican on Saturday announced that is charging 10 people with financial crimes, including a prominent Italian cardinal. The charges included embezzlement, money laundering, fraud, extortion and abuse of office relating to financial investments the financial arm of the Vatican made in London in 2018. Cardinal Giovanni Angelo Becciu, who...
Public HealthPosted by
The Hill

Five questions and answers on the COVID-19 delta variant

The delta variant of the coronavirus is spreading rapidly across the world, prompting new lockdowns and restrictions in certain countries. In the U.S, it accounts for an increasing number of new infections. Here are five frequently asked questions and answers about the variant. How widespread is it?. Delta has been...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

The Supreme Court upholds states' efforts to ensure voter integrity

Last week in Brnovich v. Democratic National Committee, the Supreme Court concluded that states could enact commonsense and necessary protections to ensure the integrity of their electoral systems. States such as Georgia, Iowa and Florida can rest assured that specious challenges to their legitimate efforts to guarantee the sanctity of the vote will not be supported by activist judges.