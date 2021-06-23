Tree trimming carries certain safety risks

Tyler Haas estimated his crew at the City of Norfolk in Nebraska has trimmed more than 250 trees this past year. Low-reaching branches need to be removed from hanging over trails; some trees will have dead branches that could fall on passersby, and other trees need proper manicuring. With a horticulture degree and as a member of the Norfolk Parks Division staff, Haas knows that trimming tree branches takes a different skill set than sawing down a tree, and it also carries certain safety risks.