KELL Partners Offers Luminate CRM Migration Support

AUSTIN, Texas (PRWEB) June 23, 2021. KELL Partners, a consulting firm specializing in Salesforce solutions for nonprofits and higher education, is helping Luminate CRM (LCRM) customers prepare for transition as Blackbaud has announced a June 2022 end of life for the product. Given that all LCRM data and functionality will be unavailable at this time, organizations that have not already begun their migration to a new donor management system face difficult choices as they scope and plan their new system.