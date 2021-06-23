Cancel
San Diego, CA

Research Associate – OncoSenX, Inc. – San Diego, CA

 13 days ago

OncoSenX is a pre-clinical gene therapy biotech start-up company that is looking to hire someone full-time primarily for laboratory assistance. $45,000 – $65,000 a year. From Indeed – Thu, 24 Jun 2021 00:42:15 GMT – View all San Diego, CA jobs.

