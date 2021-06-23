Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Hobbies

Handling the pool boom

By Diane Becker Country Life
Norfolk Daily News
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleI took photos of our above ground pool in May thinking it would be easier to sell it than to clean it. We leave the water within the flimsy walls of the pool over the winter, so it’s a job to get it swim worthy in the summer. I didn’t...

norfolkdailynews.com
Community Policy
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Louisiana State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Public Pools#Covid
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Hobbies
News Break
Lifestyle
Related
Eugene, ORkezi.com

EWEB prepared to handle historic heat

EUGENE, Ore. -- There is enough electricity to keep your air conditioning units running through the heat wave, according to the Eugene Water and Electric Board. Joe Harwood with EWEB said despite the record breaking temperatures, the cooling load is nothing compared to their winter peak. That is typically seen from December to February when the heating load is at an all time high.
Plattsmouth, NEFremont Tribune

Handle fireworks with care, PVFD says

PLATTSMOUTH – When it comes to fun, the Independence Day holiday can be a blast. It can also be a dud as far as fireworks injuries. In fact, more than 100 fireworks-related injuries are reported in Nebraska each year. The Plattsmouth Volunteer Fire Department doesn’t want local residents to become...
PoliticsPittsburgh Post-Gazette

Pool delay

Regarding the lifeguard story (June 8, “Lifeguard shortage delays opening of Dormont Pool,”) it would be more apt to state, “Lack of vision, poor management leads to delayed opening.” It is unfortunate that this current council regards the pool as a burden to the community, instead of the asset it is. How else could one explain the fact that when it finally does open, it is to be closed every Monday? While I was on council, if a street repair cost more than expected, we did not close the street on Mondays to make it last longer.
Wickenburg, AZWickenburg Sun

Bill Poole

On June 15th Bill took his final breath on Earth and was welcomed into the arms of The Lord. Missing him but carrying on is his wife, Deborah of 40 years; sister Bonnie Carlson of Green Valley; son Jeffrey (Tracey) of southern California; son David (Shannon) of southern California; son Steven (Dee) of southern California; and son Jonathon of southern Illinois. He was preceded in death by his parents James and Dorothy Poole of southern California. Bill grew up in Arlington Heights, Illinois.
Small BusinessPosted by
Axios

The small business boom

One of the most unexpected pandemic winners might just turn out to be new small businesses. Why it matters: The number of entrepreneurs starting a business easily hit a record high in 2020, according to a new analysis by University of Maryland economist John Haltiwanger. That's a surprising result, given the severity of the crisis.
Newton, IAPosted by
Newton Daily News

Here comes the Boom

Driving along Highway 14 through Jasper County, you might encounter a giant blow-up gorilla at the four-way stop in Newton or bright high-flying flags by Jersey Freeze in Monroe. The new scenery including large tents and sale areas signal the start of fireworks season 2021. “One of our brands is...
AnimalsTheHorse.com

Senior Horses: Handle With Care

Health and management considerations for the aging arthritic horse. If you are lucky to own a horse long enough, you’ll start to notice and understand the intricacies of aging. Your senior horse might have trouble chewing, his diet might need adjusting, and, most likely, he’ll start moving at a slower pace. Osteoarthritis (OA) can be an insidious process and a common consequence of aging. In this article we’ll describe how horses’ joints inevitably wear with age and how to keep them comfortable.
Emporia, KSEmporia gazette.com

Short supply but booming sales

Firework stand owners are urging shoppers to get out early because fireworks are in high demand and the industry is experiencing a nationwide shortage. “There’s a nationwide shortage because 2020 was such a strong year, it depleted inventory level,” said Garrett’s Fireworks owner Eric Garrett. Garrett’s provides wholesale fireworks across the Midwest including Texas and Louisiana.
Skin CarePosted by
Best Life

Never Do This When You Shower in the Morning, Doctors Warn

The time, temperature, and length of your shower can be a very personal decision, along with the soaps and shampoos you decide to use while you're in there. Naturally, you're welcome to do whatever makes you feel best in the moment, but experts have some science-based suggestions about what you should avoid making part of your morning routine. To make sure you're doing what's best for your body, read on for advice on protecting yourself while you scrub.
Businessmix104.info

Material Handling Incorporated

Steve Hartline talks with Chris Sain from Material Handling Incorporated about what they can offer businesses in the community. They are also hiring mechanics and technicians along with office personnel to help them grow.
EnvironmentPosted by
The Independent

Inside the Canadian town wiped off the map by a heat wave: ‘I watched my pets burn alive’

Nine foot high flames were lapping at Pierre Quevillon’s Lytton home when he bundled his two dogs into his truck, ready to flee town.He ran back inside to rescue his cat, only to return to his truck to find it already engulfed in flames.With no choice but to abandon his burning vehicle, and the dogs inside, Quevillon fled town on foot, his cat in his arms.“I ran towards the town and the fire was pretty much following me,” he says. “And in about 15 minutes, the whole town was gone.”Quevillon is one of an estimated 1,000 residents of Lytton,...
ReligionPosted by
Amomama

Daily Joke: Man Falls into the Ocean and Waits for God to Save Him

Today's jokes are about two men and their experiences with the ocean and how they turned to God. However, it got them into hilarious situations. A man who could not swim very well fell into the ocean. He did not panic because he knew God would save him. A boat rode past, and the captain yelled, "Hey, do you need help?" The man responded, "No, God will save me."
Accidents850wftl.com

Video: Shark jumps out of water; bites parasailer

Officials in Aqaba, Jordon are reporting that a parasailer was injured after a shark leaped out of the water and latched on to the sailor’s foot. The incident took place last Friday in the Gulf of Aqaba. Video shows two people in a parasail, hovering just above the sea’s surface...
Industrybisnow.com

Chicagoland Industrial Boom

Head to https://www.accelevents.com/e/6710MidwestIndustrial, 30 minutes prior to the summit, the lobby opens and an "Enter Event" button will appear. Click the "Enter Event" button and then enter the email address you used when registering for your ticket. Next click "Forgot password?" followed by "Reset My Password". You will then be sent a 6 digit code that will allow you to set a password for your Accelevents account. Once your password is set, you will automatically enter the event and will stay logged into the platform. We suggest joining on a laptop or desktop using the latest version of Chrome for the best experience. If you have any questions, email digitalsummits@bisnow.com.
Economycooperatornews.com

Handling a Big Responsibility with Minimal Frustration

There’s almost nothing that sounds more luxurious to potential co-op and condo buyers than an on-site swimming pool. Apartment prices are often higher in buildings with pools because they are viewed as a fun and relaxing amenity. However, managing and maintaining a building’s pool can be anything but relaxing. Swimming pools demand a great deal of time, energy and money. Joyce Siegel, board president at the Vanderbilt, a 369-unit condo at 240 East 41st Street in Manhattan, says in reference to her building’s pool, "A lot of people love pools, but when you start looking at the bottom line, you start to think, ‘oh no.’" For a building to successfully manage a swimming pool, it must address many issues including liability, usage regulations and maintenance. Proper management insures that the pool will be safe and enjoyable for everyone–this is no small task.
Real EstateAustin Weekly News

The booming real estate market

I had been reading about the current shortage of real estate inventory. Because of it, people have been offering to pay more than the listing price for houses. As I perused the real estate listings, I found a house for sale in the 1400 block of North Parkside. The listing price was $125,000. Based on the pictures accompanying the listing, it was easy to see that the house needed at least a minimum of $50,000, maximum of $100,000 in work. At minimum, it would need a complete gutting of the interior, with a new kitchen and bathroom a must. I would presume the heating system and hot water system would need to be replaced. Repairs to the front and back porch would also be a necessity. And a new roof.
Fair Lawn, NJfairlawn.org

Memorial Pool

Hours of operation: Monday - Sunday, 11:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. Memorial Pool will be open to Fair Lawn residents ONLY. Proper identification or documentation is required. School lists will be used for children to verify their enrollment in the school district. For the health, safety and welfare of our...