You can follow us on Twitter, Youtube, Facebook. 1. The one-mile evacuation order remains in effect until further notice. Anyone within a 3-mile radius is asked to wear a mask when outside. Roscoe Middle School, 6121 Elevator Rd., Roscoe, remains the official evacuation site. The Red Cross and Salvation Army are on site to help with immediate needs of evacuees. Winnebago County Health Department has set up a hotline for questions at 815-972-7300 and email at rocktonchemfire@wchd.org.