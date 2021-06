Rendering courtesy of NYC Department of Housing Preservation & Development. The city on Thursday launched an affordable housing lottery for 55 rentals at the Bedford Union Armory redevelopment in Crown Heights. Recently renamed the Major R. Owens Health & Wellness Community Center, the former home of the U.S. Army’s Cavalry Troop C is being transformed into a mixed-use building with recreational and community space, as well as mixed-income apartments and office space. New Yorkers earning 30, 40, 50, and 60 percent of the area median income can apply for the units available in this first phase, ranging from $367/month studios to $1,472/month three-bedrooms.