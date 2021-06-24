2021 Bears Training Camp
There’s a ways to go until Matt Nagy and Ryan Pace have to make cuts, but here’s our first crack at the team’s final roster.www.nbcchicago.com
There’s a ways to go until Matt Nagy and Ryan Pace have to make cuts, but here’s our first crack at the team’s final roster.www.nbcchicago.com
The place to go for exclusive local stories, the latest breaking news, weather updates and more.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.