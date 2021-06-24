Shared Harvest Fund Continues to Advocate for Self-Care and Better Mental & Financial Health in the Black Community

…Our bodies have a natural process to work through stress and do not necessarily differentiate between feeling overloaded at work or being chased by a bear. We need to consistently help our bodies finish this stress cycle so that they feel and know they are not actively in danger. Emily and Amelia Nagoski detail this more in their book ‘Burnout’. Completing the stress cycle in our bodies is something that needs to be done consistently, especially when under chronic stress. This can be done through a variety of techniques including visualization, spiritual practices, polyvagal work, rest and physical exercise. Some simple techniques to do this include exercise that increases your heart rate, tensing your muscles as hard as you can and then relaxing them, or hugging someone for over 20 seconds. It may seem trivial or incongruent to engage in these practices when you are trying to just survive the latest crisis or are experiencing a major loss, however, soothing our nervous system helps protect us from the effects of stress and allows us to be in a more centered space when navigating loss and changes.