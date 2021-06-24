Loons provide sellout crowd with best game of season, a 2-0 win over Austin

Patrik Schick scored both goals for the Czech Republic on Monday in a 2-0 victory over Scotland at the European Championship. His second goal will be talked about for years to come. Scotland lost possession when a shot toward the Czech goal was blocked and the ball fell to Schick. The Bayer Leverkusen forward looked up and spotted opposing goalkeeper David Marshall way off his line before hitting a long, curling shot that bounced into goal. Marshall gave chase, but he could only watch the ball sail into the goal before he ended up tangled in net. UEFA said it was the longest distance for a goal in the tournament at 49.7 meters, or 54.3 yards. Schick had earlier given the Czechs the lead in the 42nd minute with a powerful header after muscling himself between two Scotland defenders. It was an excellent finish that came from an equally outstanding cross from right back Vladimír Coufal... Spain dominated possession and kept the pressure on the opposing area for most of the match, but Sweden held on for a 0-0 draw. Sweden managed only a few chances at La Cartuja Stadium, but they were some of the most dangerous ones. Alexander Isak, who plays for Spanish club Real Sociedad, had a shot from inside the area hit the post after deflecting off Spain defender Marcos Llorente in front of the goal line. Early in the second half, Marcus Berg was inside the area with the ball coming his way, but he mishit his shot. Álvaro Morata had Spain’s best chance just a few minutes before Isak but his shot missed wide with goalkeeper Robin Olsen the only opponent to beat.