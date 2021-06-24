Cancel
Loons provide sellout crowd with best game of season, a 2-0 win over Austin

By Andy Greder
Pioneer Press
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhen Franco Fragapane’s shot rippled the roof of the net on Wednesday night, the announced crowd of 19,209 erupted inside Allianz Field. It was a familiar but also foreign sound. The crescendo came during Minnesota United’s first game with a capacity crowd since October 2019, and the club took the...

