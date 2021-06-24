Islam Makhachev vs. Thiago Moises Confirmed as New UFC on ESPN 26 Headliner
A lightweight clash between Islam Makhachev and Thiago Moises will serve as the new main event for UFC on ESPN 26. The matchup is a replacement for a previously scheduled featherweight showdown pitting Max Holloway against Yair Rodriguez, which was postponed to an as yet to be announced date after Holloway suffered an injury. MMAjunkie.com was first to confirm Makhachev vs. Moises as the new five-round headliner.www.sherdog.com