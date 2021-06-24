Cancel
U.S./Canada border closure extended until July 21

By Pat Grubb
thenorthernlight.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis article is an updated version of "Day 454 of U.S./Canada border closure" published online June 18. Despite unofficial reports that the U.S. intended to open its land borders with Canada and Mexico on June 22, that day came and went with no change to the status quo, the 458th day since the borders were closed on March 20, 2020. The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) officially posted its intention to extend the closure until July 21, approximately nine hours before the restriction was due to expire at midnight on June 21. The notice was subsequently published in the Federal Register on June 23.

