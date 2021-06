Bharti Global has invested an extra $500 million (€420.5m) into satellite constellation OneWeb. It means that the business is fully funded at $2.4 billion. The extra cash from Bharti means that it now owns 38.6 per cent of the business. The other key investors, Eutelsat, the UK government and Softbank, are each holding 19.3 per cent of the company. The new money from Bharti came as a result of a Call Option to investors. This current shareholding might change if one or other of the remaining investors decides to respond positively with more money.