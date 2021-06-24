Cancel
this nature lovers café is built around a 100-year-old tree in thailand

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHousescape design lab completed the third version of basecamp trail provision — a place for people who are interested in activities like ultra-trail running, bicycle, hiking, and other outdoor activities — in chiangmai, thailand. the project consists of a café, a shop, shower rooms, and WCs and is located on the hills, surrounded by trees that are at least 100 years old. the designers first asked themselves the question ‘how to design a conversation with the environment?’ went for the challenge of not cutting down a big tree.

