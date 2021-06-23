Let's Grow Together! What is National Pollinator Week?
At a recent Shelby County Master Gardener meeting, one of our members mentioned that National Pollinator Week is June 21-June 27. I came home and looked up to see exactly what that means. I was thoroughly delighted with what I read! In 2007, the United States Senate unanimously approved a week in June to be designated as “National Pollinator Week.” (Wow, that’s right – unanimously.) This decision was a critical step in beginning to address the decline in pollinators across the globe. Now an international celebration, Pollinator Week raise awareness of the plight of pollinators.www.shelbynews.com