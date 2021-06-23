Let's Grow Together! What is National Pollinator Week?

In my garden, I often see chickadees, wrens, and cardinals flitting around. But lately, I've noticed that a lot of other wildlife I used to see has disappeared, especially pollinating insects. I've spotted only three butterflies so far this spring, and a handful of honeybees from a neighbor's hive, but my native bees are missing. And at night, fewer fireflies are flashing their yellow-green lights in the grass. Experts agree that growing native plants in your yard can help out pollinators and other beneficial wildlife. Plus, lots of these plants are beautiful. You also may come across "nativars" that offer variations in color, size, and other characteristics. But are they as good for pollinators, and should you plant them?